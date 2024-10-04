A year after the devastating loss of her husband Darren to bladder cancer, Liz Hignett discovered a poignant way to honour his memory.
In a heartfelt tribute, Liz, from Andreas, embarked on a two-part memorial walk, named the ‘Walk of Life’, inspired by Darren’s favourite band, Dire Straits, and one of their iconic songs.
The walk took place through both Liverpool and the Isle of Man, tracing meaningful locations tied to Darren’s life.
The trek managed to raise £3,750 in aid of the Isle of Man Cancer Association.
Darren was a lifelong Everton supporter and dedicated family man.
In the year following his death, Liz channelled her grief into a tribute that not only commemorated Darren but also raised awareness about bladder cancer and its often-silent symptoms.
Darren passed away in September 2023 after a brave fight with the disease, having had very few early warning signs.
Walking in memory of Darren
The first part of Liz’s journey took place on August 24th and 25th in Liverpool, Darren’s birthplace and the city where the couple built their lives together before moving to the Isle of Man.
She began the walk at his childhood home, retracing his steps through significant landmarks.
These included where they first met, their first house together, and, of course, Goodison Park - home of Darren’s beloved Everton Football Club.
Liz, joined by family and friends, covered over 15 miles, weaving through streets rich with personal memories.
In a candid interview with Media Isle of Man, Liz shared the emotional depth of that experience.
‘Every step was for him. We didn’t just walk random routes; each place had a story, a memory tied to Darren.
Starting at his childhood home and ending at the place where we raised our family felt incredibly meaningful.’
The second part of the memorial walk took place in mid-September, this time across the Isle of Man.
On the Saturday, Liz walked from the Sea Terminal to Laxey, and on Sunday, she completed the journey from Laxey to Andreas, symbolically ending at the family home where Darren passed away.
She described the support she received throughout the walks as ‘overwhelming’.
‘I can’t thank everyone enough’, Liz said. ‘From the donations to the messages of support, it felt like Darren’s memory was carried by so many.’
Raising awareness and giving back
The funds Liz raised - £3,750 - has been donated to the Isle of Man Cancer Association, a charity that has been a vital resource for cancer patients and their families on the Isle of Man.
Sandy Denning, a representative for the charity, expressed her gratitude to Liz.
‘This incredible amount of money will go directly to supporting cancer research and patient care. We are so thankful to Liz and her family for their dedication.’
Liz is passionate about raising awareness about bladder cancer, especially given Darren’s late diagnosis due to minimal symptoms.
‘It’s frightening’, she said.
‘Darren had hardly any symptoms - just some blood in his urine - but nothing that we thought would be life-threatening.
‘I want people to realise how important it is to get checked, no matter how small a symptom might seem.’
Her daughters also spoke about how their father’s battle with cancer had inspired them to be more vigilant with their health and to encourage others to do the same.
The next challenge: EverTON
The tribute doesn’t stop their for Liz.
She explained that the family had promised Darren that he won’t ever be forgotten, and they’re now planning a next fundraising and awareness challenge, in the form of 10 walks, each 10 miles long, called Ever-TON.
‘Everton was Darren’s second love after his family’, Liz explained with a smile.
‘We’ll be walking those 10 miles in his honour.
‘And who knows, maybe this will become an annual thing - walking in Darren’s memory, raising money, and keeping his spirit alive.’
Liz envisions the walks as a way to bring family, friends, and the community together year after year.
‘We had so much support with the memorial walk.
‘It just shows how much Darren touched the lives of those who knew him. We’re not from the Isle of Man originally, but the support from both the island and Liverpool has been overwhelming.’