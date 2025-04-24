Mannin Cancers Support Group had provided a progress report new support centre.
Work on the new facility on land adjacent to Noble’s Hospital began earlier in the year.
The land has been made available to the charity by the Department of Health and Social Care in order to establish the centre.
The group posted photos of the work taking place adding: ‘We very excited as this was the very first time we’ve been able to walk through what will be the front door of the new Mannin Cancers Macmillan Support Centre!
‘We were very emotional! Windows, doors and cladding now being done. Thanks so much to all the fabulous people who have helped us get this far. It is going to be an amazing centre. We love it already.’
It is hoped the centre will open by the end of next month.
Earlier this year, Julie Stokes, chair of the Mannin Cancers Support Group, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted that the centre is now moving forward and the dream is about to become a reality.
‘This is the result of three years of hard work since the idea was first conceived, and the centre responds to a real need from patients and families.’
Details of the centre, designed by Mark Savage of ‘Savage Chadwick’, were unveiled at a Government House reception last year.
Following a competitive tender process, the building contract was awarded to local building firm Tooms Brothers.
The centre will house a revamped ‘support and information centre’, a psycho oncology service and a space where cancer sufferers, their families and carers can relax, share experiences and provide mutual support.
The new centre will be available to a wide range of charitable and voluntary organisations and is expected to develop into a cancer services hub. The building plan has been designed to minimise disruption to the hospital.