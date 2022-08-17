Women in Farming photo book is released
Subscribe newsletter
This stunning image of Sheila Gawne was taken by UCM visual communications degree student, Alice Morgan.
Sheila has been farming at Pooil Vaaish with her husband, Stephen, for 23 years; she is a committee member of Isle of Man Farmers’ Markets and a regular stallholder at their markets held around the island. Hers is just one of the photos in a new book focusing on women in farming in the Isle of Man.
Mraane ayns Eirinys, which is Manx Gaelic for Women in Farming, runs to 32 pages, with in-depth feature writing taken from interviews and portrait photography of a selection of local female farmers.
Alice, who took all of the photos for the book, received a grant from the Culture Vannin 40th Anniversary grants fund to help for complete the book. She was one of nine applicants to receive a share of the £40,000 awarded under the scheme.
A key requirement of the special grants fund was that applicants deliver a project relating to the Isle of Man and its people.
Dr Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin said, ‘Board Members felt that this project was innovative in its plans to explore a much-overlooked subject. Alice was able to access interviewees through established links with the Manx National Farmers Union and we are delighted with the outcome.’
To purchase a copy of the hardback book, which retails at £25, contact the Manx NFU on 662204. An online flipbook version can be viewed at https://www.flipsnack.com/89B6DC5569B/mraane-ayns-eirinys-women-in-farming.html.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |