This TT’s annual Legacy Lap on May 31 will this year be part of the Women Riders World Relay (WRWR).
The latter is a global movement created to connect women riders around the world.
WRWR’s first relay connected 20,000-plus women across more than 102 countries.
The escorted lap on open roads will be led away at 9.30am by female riders participating.
Lisa, an WRWR Isle of Man ambassador, said: ‘Women Riders World Relay is incredibly proud to lead the Legacy Lap and to see women riders at the front of such an iconic event.
‘Seeing women at the front of the convoy sends a powerful message that motorcycling is for everyone and reflects WRWR’s mission to connect women riders around the world, inspire them to be the best they can be, and challenge perceptions of what women riders can achieve.’