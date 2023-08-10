Exam results season has arrived - students are set to receive their GCSE and A-level grades over the next couple of weeks in what promises to be a nervous and tense period for the young Manx population.
But just how much do exam results matter? Is it the end of the world if you don’t receive the grades you want? Do the results determine what will happen to your career prospects and to your overall future?
We took to the streets to see what the general Manx public thought about the matter based on their own personal experience of results day and what followed.
Dennis Cross, who is on holiday from Norfolk, said: ‘I think my biggest regret was not studying hard enough, but I was fairly satisfied with my results in the end.
‘It didn’t have a big impact on my career.
‘If you look at the man who invented the Manx [Laxey] wheel, he had no qualifications to suggest he was capable of doing that, but he did it – and it’s still standing now! I think that just shows that you don’t necessarily need qualifications to be successful and to achieve things in your career.’
Maureen Cross, Dennis’s wife, said: ‘I struggled at school because my family moved around a lot, so I went to roughly 14 different schools where all of the curriculums were different.
‘I was still content with my results in the end though, and I would say to current students that it’s certainly not the end of the world if you don’t get the results you hoped for.’
Kerry Best, who lives in Kirk Michael, said: ‘I actually opened my results live on a radio station in Northampton while I was on work experience.
‘They asked me to do it and I knew my results would be OK so that’s why I did it!
‘The importance of your exam results depends on what you want to do in your career, but it’s not worth stressing about as it certainly doesn’t map out your whole life for you.’
Shannon Quirk and Jess Keogh, who are both from Peel, said that their exam results did not define their future career.
Jess said: ‘I do remember my results day because at the time it’s the biggest thing in your life and you think your whole future depends on it.
‘There’s so many different avenues now as opposed to the educational route. You can do apprenticeships, work experience or just speak to people in the industry you’re interested in. The grades aren’t the be all and end all.’
Shannon agreed with Jess, saying: ‘What I found was that work experience was more beneficial to me than my grades. I think employers might look for that experience now more than they did in the past.’
Betty Laurincova, who is originally from Slovakia but now lives in Douglas, said: ‘In Slovakia our exams were written but also oral. I know oral exams aren’t done here, but I much preferred them as I think I’m a good speaker, and you got your results straight away.
‘My main advice to students would be with regards to picking their subjects in the first place. If you pick out the right subjects that you think will be most beneficial for your future career, it will help you to map out that path.
‘The worry should always be about what to do after you get your results, not actually getting them.’