Construction of a new £3.3 million Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) has been completed on time and within budget.
The facility, named Thie Darragh, will provide specialist support for victims and survivors of sexual assault when it becomes operational later this year.
The centre will offer immediate clinical, psychological and practical support, alongside a modern forensic environment where evidence can be collected to assist prosecutions. It has been designed to operate under strict forensic and clinical guidelines to ensure the effective preservation of evidence.
Work on Thie Darragh began in May 2024. The Isle of Man Government said the completed building gives the island one of the most modern centres of its type in the British Isles.
Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, said: ‘Being a victim of a sexual crime is a harrowing experience. This government has put in place new legislation and enhanced police powers to protect victims of sexual crime and bring offenders to justice.
‘This new, specialist facility will ensure the very best care for victims of sexual crime. We have ensured that the design meets the highest standards. The building, its facilities and the staff who will run it are truly impressive. A great deal of thought has gone into making sure this facility is focussed on making the experience for victims as smooth and supportive as possible.’
The centre will now undergo a commissioning process by the island’s arms-length healthcare provider Manx Care before it becomes fully operational later this year. Once open, it will be accessible to anyone on the island who requires its services.
The location of Thie Darragh has not been widely disclosed to protect the privacy and confidentiality of service users.