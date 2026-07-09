Work has begun on a major riverbank protection project along the Douglas River as part of efforts to safeguard key infrastructure and facilities from future flood risks.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has appointed JCK Ltd to carry out the works on the southern bank of the river, passing Manx Utilities’ Pulrose Power Station and the car park adjacent to the National Sports Centre’s main sports hall.
The project will connect with a similar section of river wall recently completed between Pulrose Bridge and the power station.
The existing riverbank has been protected for more than 20 years by layers of stone-filled gabion baskets. However, the lowest sections of the baskets, which are normally submerged, have deteriorated over time.
A new concrete riverside wall is now being constructed in place to provide long-term protection for the riverbank, while also improving flood protection for Pulrose Power Station and National Sports Centre facilities.
The wall will rise to approximately two metres from the riverbed.
Rock armour is also being installed slightly upstream where the Rivers Dhoo and Glass meet, helping to maintain the riverbank in that area.
Work started last week, with JCK establishing a site compound within the car park at the rear of the Bowl near the Isle of Man FA offices.
Construction is expected to continue throughout the summer, with the Department confirming that access to all National Sports Centre activities will remain unaffected.
The public is being asked to take care when passing the work site while construction is ongoing.
A Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said every effort would be made to keep the area as secure as possible, while parents and carers are being reminded to encourage children to stay away from the works area.