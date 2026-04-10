A deemster has taken the ‘unusual step’ of suspending the sentence of a man who brought drugs into the island by post.
He claimed the drugs were posted to his address to get him into trouble as an act of revenge. At trial, the jury found him not guilty of possessing the drug with intent to supply but did find him guilty of producing the drug to the island.
Sheppard was sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday.
The court previously heard that police were called to the Isle of Man Post Office sorting office on November 27, 2024, after police dog Gibbs identified a suspicious parcel.
It was opened and found to contain two packages, containing 1,008 grams and 1,004 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £20,164 and £20,008 respectively.
A dummy parcel was then sent to the address and when Sheppard received it he was arrested by police. He was also found in possession of 9.2g of cannabis for his own personal use.
On Friday, Deemster Graeme Cook told Sheppard his claim the drugs were sent to him as some kind of revenge was ‘somewhat fanciful’.
In mitigation, Sheppard’s advocate Helen Lobb argued there were grounds for suspending any prison sentence. She said he is at low risk of reoffending and that he had not been in trouble since the offence, which took place almost a year and a half ago.
She added: ‘Immediate custody would result in the loss of my client’s employment. He is an incredibly hard worker.
‘He has also just signed a 12-month tenancy agreement for a flat in Douglas which he will lose if he is sent to prison. Homelessness and instability have been a big factors for him over the years.’
She also argued a period in prison would set Sheppard back in his bid to stay off illegal drugs and remain out of trouble by mixing with those who may take advantage of him.
Miss Lobb said: ‘My client does not have links to others who appear before these courts. This offence was very much out of character for him.
‘He also suffers from mental health issues but he now has a medical prescription for cannabis.
‘If my client were sent to prison, he could be in a situation where, once he is released, he could be at risk of committing further offences.’
Deemster Cook said he was persuaded to suspend the prison sentence.
He told Sheppard: ‘You have accommodation, accommodation is available and you have mental health issues. There does appear to be the chance of rehabilitation.
‘I therefore take the unusual step of suspending the prison sentence for those reasons.’
Sheppard was handed two years in prison, suspended for two years, with supervision. He was given seven days concurrent for cannabis possession. He was also ordered to pay court costs of £1,000.