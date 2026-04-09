An island law firm has made five promotions across its corporate and dispute resolution teams.
Greg Chambers, Sophie Corkish and Melissa Wong have been promoted to counsel at Appleby Isle of Man’s Douglas office, while Mary‑Louise Buxton and Kyle Mills have been promoted to senior associate at the Athol Street firm.
An Appleby spokesperson said: ‘Having joined Appleby through the company’s trainee programme in 2015 and 2021 respectively, Sophie and Kyle have continued to develop their legal expertise, with Sophie advising on a broad range of corporate matters and Kyle focusing on commercial litigation.
‘Greg, Melissa and Mary‑Louise have each brought invaluable expertise to the firm across their respective practice areas.
‘Greg joined Appleby in 2023 and is experienced in dealing with a range of complex corporate and commercial disputes.
‘Melissa has been with the firm since 2018 and specialises in private client and trusts and commercial property, while Mary‑Louise, who also joined the firm in 2018, advises on a wide range of corporate matters.’
Appleby Isle of Man managing partner Mark Holligon added: ‘These promotions are richly deserved and reflect the exceptional talent, strength and depth within our island team.
‘Each individual has made a significant contribution to the firm, and we are proud to support their continued progression.’
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