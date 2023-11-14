I think maybe I’m overthinking this. What does one think about as ‘Biosphere’ but the greenery (and blue-ery) of the abundant non-human natural world on the Isle of Man? Watching the swallows over the last few months has been a particular joy, as was seeing an arctic tern at Manx Birdlife’s Point of Ayre Reserve. But these migrants should be on their way now – the tern to Antarctica and the swallows to Africa. Both of these places are changing with rapid ice sheet loss and desertification respectively.