Works could be bulldozed but will go ahead anyway

Ramsey Commissioners are considering investing in a shelter on the south promenade despite the fact all work could be bulldozed so marina works can go ahead.

The commissioners are currently working with local swimming groups and business owners to identify a suitable spot for a changing shelter on the prom.

Geoff Court, vice chair of the commissioners, said: ‘There’s obviously been discussions about the future of that area.

‘As a local authority there’s different issues around ownership, like who owns buildings, what can be done with them.

‘Ramsey Commissioners would love to see a resource like a shelter of any sort on the south side.

‘Plans were initially advanced for something similar on the north side but we were waiting for a clean water designation which has not been forthcoming.

‘The good news is that on the south side we do have a clean good water designation for that, so it’s very safe, very clean and of course, we’ve seen a lot more people using the bay as it’s a very safe, sheltered place to swim.’

Any plans for a shelter would have to be approved in the budget next year.

‘That’s not to say that if we can’t have those conversations with local stakeholders that we couldn’t look to crowdfunding,’ says Mr Court.

‘I’m not saying it’s going to be outside the budget but there are many different ways to crack this egg.

‘A number of commissioners are very passionate about seeing this happening, we’ve been talking to the stakeholders.