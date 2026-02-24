Conservation work on part of Peel Castle’s historic curtain wall has been completed, with scaffolding now removed to reveal the newly restored Causeway Wall.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) confirmed the latest phase of works at the landmark fortress has finished this week, marking another step in a long-term programme to safeguard the structure from the effects of time and its exposed coastal location.
The Causeway Wall forms part of the castle’s curtain wall, which stretches for almost one kilometre around the site on St Patrick’s Isle.
The project has included the installation of new Manx slate copings designed to protect the masonry beneath.
The slate was supplied by A.V. Craine Limited from Cringle Quarry.
Although the quarry typically produces aggregate rather than building stone, the company worked closely with MNH to identify suitable seams within the quarry face.
The stone was carefully extracted and laid out to allow specialists to select appropriate pieces before being transported to Peel.
Salvaged sandstone, gifted by the Dean of Peel Cathedral, has also been incorporated into the works, ensuring materials remain in keeping with the castle’s historic fabric while supporting sustainable reuse.
Specialist contractors Grenaby Limeworks carried out lime pointing along the wall.
Lime mortar has been used in place of modern cement as it allows the historic stonework to breathe and release moisture, making it more suitable for the island’s coastal conditions.
John Paul Walker, historic buildings architect for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘MNH is immensely proud to have completed the conservation of Peel Castle’s Causeway Wall.
‘This milestone forms part of a wider programme to conserve the Castle’s Curtain Wall, one of the most ambitious conservation projects undertaken by our charity.
‘Together, these works safeguard an irreplaceable element of the island’s historic landscape, helping to protect the castle for generations to come.
‘It has been particularly rewarding to champion local expertise throughout the project through collaborating closely with Manx contractors, sourcing high-quality materials on the island, and sustainably reusing stone generously gifted by the Dean of Peel Cathedral.
‘We extend our thanks to everyone who has contributed to the success of this vital conservation effort, from the skilled team working on site to our suppliers and many supporters, whose continued commitment to our charity makes projects like this possible.’
The scheme has been funded through a ‘capital projects’ loan to Manx National Heritage from the Isle of Man Government.
Manx National Heritage say as a registered charity, they rely on ‘the continued support of visitors, members, donors and partners to care for and conserve the Isle of Man’s historic places, landscapes and collections’.
A spokesperson added: ‘Every visit, membership and donation plays a vital role in sustaining this important work for future generations.’
Further conservation is already under way at Peel Castle, with the next phase focusing on reconsolidating the copings on the Barbican wall.
Locally sourced Manx slate and salvaged sandstone will again be used to ensure long-term protection and authenticity.