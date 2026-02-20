The charity has had an active connection to the Isle of Man since 2022, providing emergency medical support and patient transfers.
Mr Garcia joined GNAAS at the end of January last year as interim CEO and was formally appointed in October 2025. He brings more than 35 years’ experience across the NHS Ambulance Service, the military and the charitable healthcare sector, and was awarded an MBE in 2021 for services to emergency response during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said he was ‘truly honoured’ to lead the organisation and remained committed to maintaining the standard of care provided to patients and families.
Since taking up the role, Mr Garcia has focused on strengthening partnerships with NHS ambulance services, maintaining clinical governance standards and ensuring long-term financial and aviation sustainability.
This includes GNAAS’s partnership with Manx Care, which funds the service on a per-mission basis rather than through a fixed retainer.
Looking ahead, the charity has set out plans to replace its two Dauphin N3 and N3+ helicopters, which are nearing the end of their economically viable life. Rising maintenance costs, parts shortages and increased downtime were cited as key concerns.
In November 2025, GNAAS announced plans to invest in three H145 D2 helicopters to ensure that when one aircraft is unavailable, two remain operational with the same capabilities. The move is intended to strengthen coverage across North Yorkshire, North East England, Cumbria and the Isle of Man.
To help fund the investment, the charity launched ‘Operation SOS: Secure Our Service’, aiming to raise £2.5m towards a deposit for a third aircraft. More than £500,000 has been raised within the first three months of the appeal.