Isle of Man Meats has moved to clarify that today's product recall was done so because the ‘use by’ dates on the packages were incorrect.
The following products were recalled:
- Manx Beef Diced; Beef - Batch 19625 - Use By 05.02.2024 and 07.02.2024
- Manx Beef Minced; Beef 300g - Batch 19625 - Use By 05.02.2024 and 07.02.2024
- Manx Beef Minced; Beef 500g - Batch 19625 - Use By 05.02.2024 and 07.02.2024
- Manx Beef Minced; Beef 750g - Batch 19625 - Use By 05.02.2024 and 07.02.2024
- Manx Beef; Beef Carvery Joint - Batch 19625 - Use By 20/02/2024
An Isle of Man Meats spokesperson said: 'These products were delivered to retail customers on the evening of January 30 and withdrawn before midday on January 31.
'The only retail business where these had reached the shelves was Tesco, and the recall took place quickly in line with company procedures.'
'For clarity, these products were recalled as a result of the ‘use by’ dates on the packages being incorrect.
'If you have any products listed above please return to the point of purchase. Please note there is no concern that any of these products are ‘contaminated’.
'The Company would like express that all decisions on disposals and recalls have been made pro-actively by the organisation.
'Over the past month the company has identified areas of improvements within processing procedures at the plant and have worked at pace on all improvements needed.'
Chair of the board of directors, Nigel Davis added: “'ver the previous 12 months Isle of Man Meats have been undergoing a transformation programme, which has seen some significant changes at the plant.
'Whilst improvements have been made there is still much to do, and that as part of this change programme areas of process and procedure are being identified that require improvement.
'The board of directors and team at the plant continue to work to improve and build a successful meat processing facility for our community, our farmers and our customers.'