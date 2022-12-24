The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for overtopping.
Strong southwest winds will bring seawater and small amounts of debris onto exposed roads/promenades a couple of hours either side of the high tides over the next few days.
The times of the high tides are
Today at 11:40 am and tomorrow at 12:12 am and 12:29pm
The areas affected will be Shore Road - Bay ny Carrickey (often known as Gansey), Castletown Promenade, Douglas Promenade (from the War Memorial North). Laxey and Ramsey.
The forecast:
Mainly dry this morning, showers becoming frequent and potentially heavy later this afternoon and evening. Fresh to strong southwest wind and a maximum temperature of 11°C.
Sunshine and showers again tomorrow with some of the showers merging into longer spells of rain, especially later in the day. Fresh to strong south-southwest wind and a highest temperature of 10°C.
Sunrise: 8:37am Today Sunset: 3:59pm Today
Outlook
Cold start to the day on Boxing Day with the risk of frost in sheltered areas. Otherwise mainly dry with sunny intervals. Moderate to fresh westerly wind strengthening later. Highest temperature 6°C.