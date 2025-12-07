Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds.
The warning is in place from 10am to 4pm today (Sunday).
Rain arriving this morning will turn persistent and heavy at times, with rainfall totalling 10 to 15mm widely across the island, but locally 20 to perhaps 30mm especially on higher ground.
This will lead to surface water flooding in places due to quick run-off from already saturated ground.
Fresh to strong south-easterly winds will coincide with another spring tide to give minor overtopping of moderate waves near the time of high tide at around 12.45pm, along the promenades at Douglas, Laxey and Ramsey as well as parts of Castletown seafront and the western end of Shore Road, Rushen.