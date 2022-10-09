Yellow weather warning issued
Sunday 9th October 2022 12:18 pm
Share
(Isle of Man Today )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for the island today.
Police have warned of strong south and south west winds combining with spring tides that will lead to minor overtopping of waves exposed on roads and promenades.
This could lead to some debris.
Areas at risk include central and northern parts of Douglas promenade, Shore Road Rushen, and Castletown promenade. Police added that Laxey and Ramsey could be impacted to a lesser extent.
Police are asking the public to drive carefully.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |