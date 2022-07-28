You can still get your jabs
Health bosses have issued a reminder that the Covid-19 primary course – and the booster vaccinations - are still available to the relevant groups.
Manx Care is also reminding people going on holiday to check whether they need to be vaccinated or a have proof of a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction).
The Covid-19 autumn vaccine booster campaign delivery schedule will be announced as soon as further directions has been provided by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
With a large percentage of the island’s population being offered this vaccination the logistics of the campaign are being worked on.
These groups will also be offered the seasonal flu vaccine.
People should not yet contact 111 to try to book either an autumn vaccination of a flu vaccination, and wait until further details are announced on this.
All island residents aged 50 and over, along with individuals in further at-risk groups, will be among those offered a Covid-19 autumn booster and a seasonal flu jab to ensure increased protection ahead of winter.
Both the autumn Covid booster and flu jab will strengthen the immunity of those more susceptible to respiratory viruses and aims to keep more people out of hospital, especially during the colder season when viruses are spread more easily and health services are strained.
The booster announcement follows advice from UK’s Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunisation and covers the cohorts listed below:
Residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults
Frontline health and social care workers
All adults aged 50 and over
Those aged five to 49 years in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women
Those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression
Those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers.
This year the flu vaccination rollout will again be extended to all adults aged 50 and over, pre-school and primary school children and those in secondary school years 7-9, as well as those in clinical at-risk groups.
Full information on who is eligible for a vaccine and when to get one is available on the COVID website.
Who was offered an extra spring booster?
Asecond booster was offered to
Adults aged 75 and over
Residents in care homes for older adults
Those aged 12 and over with weakened immune systems
You can book an appointment online three months (91 days) after your previous dose, but the NHS recommends a six-month gap.
People who have a severely weakened immune system are offered an additional (third) primary dose before their booster.
How long after Covid can I have a booster?
You should wait four weeks after a positive test, even if you have no symptoms.
Under-18s who aren’t at high risk from Covid should wait 12 weeks.
You shouldn’t have the booster if you have a severe illness or high fever.
However, Pfizer and Moderna say you don’t need to delay for a mild fever or a cold.
The vaccines don’t infect you with Covid and cannot cause positive results on a lateral flow or PCR test.
Which children can get jabbed?
All five to 11-year-olds in the UK can have two doses of a reduced-strength Covid vaccine, 12 weeks apart.
In addition:
All 12- to 15-year-olds are offered two doses of Pfizer
All 16- and 17-year-olds can have a booster, three months after their second jab
Twelve- to 15-year-olds in an at-risk group, or who live with someone with a weakened immune system, can have a booste
How do I book my Covid vaccine?
You can book by calling 111 or go to a walk in clinic, details of which can be found at https://covid19.gov.im/vaccination/end-of-spring-booster-programme-walk-in-clinics-available/
Carers of five- to 11-year-olds should call 111 to book an appointment.
What vaccine will I get?
First and second doses are either Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna (Spikevax).
Boosters are a single dose of either Pfizer or Moderna - regardless of which vaccine you received previously.
However, if you cannot have Pfizer or Moderna for specific medical reasons, you can have a booster dose of AstraZeneca.
Two other vaccines have also been approved for use in the UK - Janssen and Novavax, but these haven’t yet been given to UK patients.
What are the side effects?
The most common side effects include a sore arm, headache, chills, fatigue and nausea.
They are part of the body’s normal immune response to vaccines and tend to resolve within a day or two.