You can use yesterday’s ticket to go to the Southern Show today
Sunday 31st July 2022 6:43 am
The Southern Agricultural Show (Southern Show/Facebook )
The organisers of the Southern Agricultural Show say that anyone who bought a ticket to go yesterday can use it today.
Poor weather deterred many from going yesterday.
Today’s forecast is much better.
The show is taking place at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla
