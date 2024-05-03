Manx National Heritage are offering the chance to be part of two further residential courses based on the Calf of Man.
They all include a return boat journey from Port St Mary via the ‘seabird colonies’ at the Sugarloaf.
The courses also come with self-catering hostel accommodation in the 1878 Calf of Man farmhouse where the bird observatory is located.
The first course, which began on Saturday May 4, saw Tim Earl, a lifelong wildlife-watcher and author, lead a four-night residential bird watching course, giving a detailed introduction to birdwatching. This included the opportunity to see a wide range of resident and migratory birds.
Aron Sapsford, the Calf ornithological warden, was also on hand to answer any questions and to demonstrate ‘bird ringing’.
The second course, which takes place from Friday, May 24 until Monday, May 27, will see photographer Mike Radcliffe lead a three night residential photography course on the island nature reserve.
The course will involve a number of field-craft sessions aimed at getting to know participants requirements and skill level, while providing practical advice designed to improve skills and to introduce new styles of photography.
This course will also provide the opportunity to see the work that has been done at the bird observatory and photograph the birds that are caught for ringing.
The third course, running from Sunday, June 2 until Friday, June 7, will offer the opportunity to learn the ancient art of dry stone walling on a five night residential course led by David Fisher and Pat Griffiths.
The course will offer a hands-on opportunity to gain experience and confidence in drystone walling techniques.
To find out more and book a space on the photography or dry stone walling courses, visit manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on/workshops.