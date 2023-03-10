This weekend's Young Farmers' concerts at the Gaiety have been rescheduled until later in the month.
With last night's opening night cancelled because of the weather, organisers have pushed back all three concerts planned for this weekend until March 30-April 1.
A statement from Isle of Man Young Farmers said: 'With people’s safety being at the forefront and given this evening's amber weather warning, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone this weekend's performances.
'Thank you all so much for your understanding and patience.
'All existing customers will be moved to the new corresponding date.
'They will shortly receive an email detailing the refund options available to them. Further info will be provided soon at: villagaiety.com/youngfarmersreschedule
'We ask for your patience whilst we transfer customers to the new date and deal with those who require a refund. Please do not call the box office at this time.'