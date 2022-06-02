Young Farmers light beacon for Queen’s Jubilee

One of the Isle of Man’s Platinum Jubilee beacons was lit on Thursday night by the island’s Young Farmers at an event at Ballavell Farm.

Will Duggan, president of the Federation of Isle of Man Young Farmers, did the honours and the giant bonfire quickly blazed into life.

Young Farmers secretary, Bryony Kneale, said: ‘We were one of the few organisations that contributed to the beacon lighting on the Isle of Man.

‘We held a classic, farmer style evening to celebrate, including food, drinks, games and one big bonfire.

‘We lit the fire at 9:45pm in conjunction with all the other registered jubilee beacons across the country.’

The Young Farmers also received a special certificate from Her Majesty The Queen’s pageantmaster which reads: ‘With sincere thanks for your contribution to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons’.

Bryony said: ‘It was a brill night at Ballavell Farm.’