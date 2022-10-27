Young Louis cycles for charity
Monday 31st October 2022 4:49 pm
Louis Little, 12 ()
He said he would like to thank everyone who sponsored and supported him.
His mum, Zara Quane, explained that this isn’t his first fundraiser, as he took on a sponsored walk for Cancer Research UK back in August.
She added: ‘I am extremely proud of Louis, as are my parents and his stepdad Andrew Quane.
‘He really is on a mission to raise as much money as possible for all cancer charities and his next fundraiser is to walk from Onchan to Peel for breast cancer which he intends to do in a couple of weeks.
‘I think he has done amazing! He’s only 12 and initiated the whole thing himself.’
