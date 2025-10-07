Younger people in the Isle of Man are more accepting of smoking and vaping than older people, a reports has found.
Island Global Research, a market research agency covering the Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey, has published a survey on the attitudes towards smoking on the three islands.
In the Isler of Man, a total of 1,468 residents were surveyed covering a mixture of age groups and genders. Those who smoke or vape, ex-smokers/vapers and those who had never smoked or vaped were all represented.
The survey found young people aged 18 to 39 were more likely to say that smoking and vaping is acceptable behaviour and, overall, this age group tended to be less concerned about the impact of these behaviours on the community.
The survey report said: ‘Younger respondents are less likely to say that smoking and vaping is socially unacceptable behaviour and are less likely to be concerned about the impact of the behaviour on all but their own health.’
Concern was expressed about smoking and vaping among young people with backing for a number of measures to deter such use.
The report said: ‘Concern about young people vaping came across strongly in the comments and the survey results demonstrate strong support among all respondents for measures specifically aimed at preventing or deterring young people from smoking and vaping.
‘For example, more than 90% would support the introduction of support for schools to prevent people from vaping on school grounds and around 85% would support more public health campaigns about smoking and vaping targeted at young people.
‘Additionally, around two-thirds of people would support a “phase out” approach by banning smoking and/or vaping only for those born in 2009 or later.’
In the Isle of Man, 38% agree that smoking outside in public is socially acceptable behaviour. This is similar to the 41% that agree vaping outside in public is socially acceptable behaviour.
A total of 74% either strongly disagree or disagree that vaping inside public buildings is socially acceptable behaviour.
There is strong support for bans or increased regulation with significant support for total bans on both smoking and vaping.
The report says: ‘Addiction in young people is a concern, especially for secondary aged children accessing vapes in school.
‘Flavoured vapes and colourful packaging are seen as deliberately targeting children, and peer pressure is seen as a contributing factor to this trend.
‘There are calls for stricter enforcement on age verification and bans within schools to restrict access to school-aged children.’
There is also backing for a ban on disposable vapes due to environmental harm and for prescription-only access for vapes to help quit smoking.
But the report says: ‘There is some scepticism over bans and increased regulations, with questions on how will it be enforced and concerns it will increase the appeal of smoking or vaping and lead to a black market.’
A small number see vaping in a more positive light, with some former smokers crediting vaping with helping them quit cigarettes.