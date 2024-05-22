The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service is warning the public about the hazards of swimming in open water following an incident that occurred in the south of the island last night.
At around 8.30pm on Tuesday a rescue appliance from Castletown Station and the Technical Rescue Team from Douglas Station were dispatched to a quarry in Castletown where two boys had become stranded on a ledge just above the water line on a steep rock face.
Firefighters safely rescued them using an inflatable sled, and although ambulance staff checked them over and treated them for hypothermia, they were unharmed by the experience.
The Fire Service advises conducting thorough research and planning your exit strategy before entering the water.
It has released some warnings and advice to those planning on swimming in the sea this summer:
· Cold water shock can make swimming difficult and increase the difficulty getting in and out of water
· The depth of the water changes and can be unpredictable with hidden obstacles and obstructions under the water
· Do your research and plan your exit before you get into the water
· If you get in to trouble in the water and feel overwhelmed, Float to Live – tilt your head back, relax and try to breathe normally, move your hands to help stay afloat and spread your arms and legs to improve stability.