Plans to expand a youth club in Onchan, allowing more young people to join, have been approved by Onchan Commissioners.
Kenyon’s, which operates from The Hub - a building owned by the local authority - will benefit from a redesign and funding allocated by the board.
The project is expected to cost the commissioners £25,000, which will be paid from the authority’s reserves, and could enable around 60 children to attend - doubling the current capacity.
But a condition has been set that if quotes for the project exceed the budget by more than 20%, the plan must return to the board for reapproval.
‘I know, especially as someone who's worked in youth services for over a decade, how important it really is to be able to engage with young people.
‘Having youth workers be there and getting in moments of crisis is vital, and I personally know of many people who've had their lives changed by good youth workers and youth services.’
The approved plans involve removing an internal wall from a meeting room, creating a new corridor, and installing new fire doors.
Club trustee Martin Macfarlane, who has been working on the expansion plans since November, welcomed the decision, saying it gives the project much-needed direction.
He said that between 40 and 60 young people regularly attend the club’s busiest night (Fridays).
Commissioners confirmed that the funding will come from reserves, which currently stand at £1 million - £250,000 above the recommended level for local authorities, as set by the Department of Infrastructure.
However, two board members, Commissioners Kathryn Williams and Robin Turton, voted against using reserves to fund the extension.