A volunteer for the Port St Mary RNLI crew is reaching the end of his challenge to give up alcohol for an entire year.
Danny Grace, who joined the charity that saves lives at sea as a volunteer crew member in April 2020, began his challenge in March last year.
Mr Grace is aiming to raise enough money to equip and train one volunteer lifeboat crew member, the equivalent of what the RNLI has invested in him.
In total, this costs £4,661. He has so far raised almost £2,000.
Find his JustGiving page under Port St Mary RNLI and ‘Danny’s One Year on Zero Beer Challenge’ or on the Port St Mary RNLI and Port St Mary Yacht Club Facebook pages.
There is also a collection boxes at the Port St Mary Post Office and in the Yacht Club in Port St Mary.