The 30 under 30 campaign is an excellent way to encourage, celebrate, and inspire the next generation of future leaders,’ says Nigel Simpson, head of international markets at Zurich on the Isle of Man.
‘Zurich’s support complements the company’s local and global aims to lead the way in innovation through technology, creativity and sheer determination,’ says Nigel.
And he goes on: ‘We were really excited when we heard about 30 under 30. Not just because it’s a fantastic initiative in its own right, but also because it strikes a chord with our own values and vision of the future.
‘It’s perfectly aligned to Zurich’s programmes which support employees’ personal and professional development – and a key part of how we do that is rewarding and celebrating achievements.
‘It’s also in line with our commitment to provide all of our employees with opportunities for career progression, which includes a target to fill 70% of vacancies by promoting existing employees.
‘Innovation is also at the heart of our culture, and we recognise the important role it will play in paving the way for the island’s future too.’
Zurich has been at the heart of the Isle of Man’s finance sector since 1982 when Zurich International Life Ltd was established here.
‘2022 was a massive year for us because we celebrated 150 years of Zurich Insurance Group, and our 40th Isle of Man anniversary.
‘As we set out on our fifth decade here on the island, there’s no better way to start that journey than by supporting a campaign which celebrates and inspires the next generation of rising stars who have the potential to shape its future.
‘We know that there are incredibly talented young people in business, the arts, sport, and across all sectors of the local economy so we’re really looking forward to finding out about their remarkable stories.’
30 under 30 is just one of many ways that Zurich is supporting innovation and the future of the island’s financial services sector this year, and beyond.
In January, Isle of Man startups were encouraged to enter the Zurich Innovation Championship, a global initiative run by the Zurich Insurance Group which offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with the company on the future of insurance.
Entries for the Championship closed on February 27, but it’s a year-long tournament which will culminate in successful startups receiving project funding of up to US$100,000, plus mentorship from Zurich leaders and external experts.
Zurich is also lending the strength of its global brand to help two important initiatives which promote the Isle of Man globally, namely the Employee Benefits Isle of Man cluster and Insurtech Isle of Man.
l Nominations for 30 Under 30 are open until April 6 and can be made online at 30Under30.im/nominate.
Businesses or organisations can put forward a member of their team; so can colleagues, friends or family who want an individual’s outstanding achievements to be recognised, or entrants can nominate themselves.
Nominees and entrants must be aged under 30 on May 18 this year and over 18 as of February 1 this year.