In law cats have a ‘right to roam’, and an owner is not legally responsible for where their cat wanders. And wander they do – it’s in a cat’s nature to explore their surroundings and mark their territory, particularly if they are not neutered or spayed. Hundreds of cats go missing on the Isle of Man every year, and if they were all chipped it would make reuniting them with their respective owners much simpler. It is easy and cheap to do (about £20): your veterinary practice can insert a chip, or alternatively you can bring your cat to our cattery and one of the team will undertake this quick, painless procedure. Please call ahead, though, on 851672 and use ‘option two’ to be taken through to the cattery telephone; and please leave a message on the answer machine if there’s no-one to take your call immediately.