Amongst the situations highlighted to me - whether sat in front rooms or kitchens, or via email correspondence - are issues such as unneighbourly behaviour related to drug use, overcrowding, mental health concerns, living within abusive relationships, anti-social behaviour, poor quality private rental properties while waiting for local authority accommodation, trying to swap to more appropriate publicly-owned accommodation, high energy costs for those on limited incomes on top of expensive rent, empty council properties, private tenants under threat of eviction, and environmental health concerns, to name a few.