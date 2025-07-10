I popped down to the Southern 100 on Wednesday evening, as I do every year, expecting the usual roar of engines, clouds of tyre smoke and the odd whiff of curry and chips wafting from somewhere near Cross Four Ways.
What I didn’t expect, and maybe should have, was just how much I’d come away thinking: ‘This might actually top the TT for me’.
Now, before the die-hard TT fans start revving their keyboards in fury, hear me out. The TT is great.
But the Southern 100? It’s different. It's compact, tight, and just plain fun.
You’ve got fans perched on every wall, hedge and garden gate in close proximity.
You bump into about 47 people you know before you’ve even reached your chosen spectating spot. It’s local, it’s lively, and it’s fast. Very fast.
This year’s event has felt slicker than ever.
The live-streaming is a masterstroke, big shoutout to the organisers for that one.
It’s added a proper professional feel without losing the charm that makes the event so loved. You get the sense the Southern 100 still belongs to the fans.
Some argue the TT’s lost a bit of that in recent years, and while I’m not here to stoke any rivalry, I can see their point.
There’s something utterly Manx about watching a pack of bikes thunder past while a steam train chugs underneath the course.
Throw in scran from The Rumblin Tum van (other vendors are available) and a pint of Norseman (other beers are also available) and you've got all five pillars of Manx culture in one place.
But it’s not just about the racing, and that’s saying something because the racing is breath-taking.
What really impressed me this year was the atmosphere off the course.
Castletown Square has been transformed into something special. It’s got a new name, the Bushy’s Fanzone, and it lives up to the title.
There are benches and barrels galore, pints flowing like a mountain stream, and live music keeping the buzz going well into the evening.
I was the designated driver on Wednesday night, sadly, so couldn't indulge in the lustful pints with my friends, but I still soaked up every drop of the atmosphere.
Last night, local legends CUnext Friday were on stage, and they absolutely brought the place to life.
There’s even a massive screen showing the races for anyone who fancied mixing throttle noise with a tray of chips and a front-row seat in the square.
I know there’s been a bit of grumbling about Castletown Square being fully pedestrianised, but for events like this, it’s a no-brainer – it works brilliantly and gives both tourists and locals a proper space to enjoy themselves.
It’s all got a bit of a holiday feel to it, helped of course by the weather, which has been suspiciously good.
I live in Marown (if you didn’t know), so technically this counts as a little summer break.
The moment that really summed it up for me, though? Spotting Michael Dunlop MBE calmly tucking into some scran at The George with his team.
Where else can you go from 150mph to a pint and a sarnie in under five minutes?
The Southern 100 is known as the ‘Friendly Races’, and now more than ever, it’s clear why.
The people, the place, the racing, the music, it all just works.
Whether it's better than the TT? Well, I’ll leave that for you to decide.
But if you're reading this from a stuffy office in this heat, take this as a sign: log off, leg it to Castletown, grab a pint, and soak it all in for one final time this year.
You won’t regret it.