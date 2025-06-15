I’ve never really been a dessert man.
I like to blame it on some imagined Scandinavian heritage. I picture my ancestors tearing into roast meats in a smoky longhouse, tankards in hand, with no time for dainty puddings. It’s a comforting image, even if I lack the height, the strength, the hairline, and, to be honest, I’m terrible on boats.
So usually, I’m in the ‘starter over pudding’ camp. But when Barbary Coast & Grill started offering desserts for only £2 with any main course for a limited time, I decided to break the habit of a lifetime. With a lunchtime work meeting lined up at the Douglas branch just ahead of TT week, it felt like the perfect opportunity.
The deal was simple. Order a main meal, and you could pick a dessert from the menu for only two quid. There were three of us dining, which gave us a good excuse to sample a few of the sweet options.
First, the mains. Barbary’s menu is broad, filled with crowd-pleasers and comfort food favourites. I chose the sizzling beef fajitas, a hands-on dish served on a hotplate piled with seasoned beef strips and colourful peppers. The tortillas were kept warm in a separate compartment, while small bowls of guacamole, salsa, grated cheese, and sour cream sat ready for assembling each bite.
It was a generous portion and full of flavour. The beef was tender, and the build-your-own style meant I could personalise each wrap to my liking.
My lunch companions were just as happy. One ordered the Blue’s Burger, a hearty stack with a beef patty, blue cheese, and a crispy onion ring in a toasted bun. The other went for the jerk chicken breast, which was flame-grilled and full of bold flavour. All three dishes hit the mark, with good-sized portions and well-balanced seasoning.
Then came the desserts.
I picked the chocolate torte, while the others went for the Baileys crème brûlée and the sticky toffee pudding. We could also have chosen key lime pie or Biscoff cheesecake, but three desserts seemed like a sensible limit for a weekday lunch.
At only £2, I had assumed the portions would be modest. I was wrong.
The chocolate torte was indulgent but light, with a touch of Cointreau to cut through the richness. It arrived drizzled in chocolate sauce and looked every bit the full-sized dessert. The first spoonful made it clear that I would not be sharing.
The crème brûlée was smooth and creamy with a hint of Baileys and a satisfying crack of caramelised sugar on top. The sticky toffee pudding was also a hit, rich and comforting without being overly sweet.
Unfortunately, the £2 offer was only running for a week, and we caught it just in time. That said, Barbary has been known to bring back similar deals now and again, so it is worth keeping an eye out.
Still, even without the discount, I would gladly pay full price for that chocolate torte. Possibly twice.
