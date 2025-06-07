The following is a letter submitted by a reader in relation to the potential plans to introduce 20mph zones across the Isle of Man.
As part of the separation of the roles of police and politicians, Chief Constables can be cautious about commenting on political initiatives. However, occasions arise when police comment is desirable or necessary. For example, senior police officers in the UK have recently expressed concerns regarding their government's very early release of prisoners, and the need for additional police resources to oversee those released.
Here, the government has now published 'consultation' plans for the blanket introduction of 20mph speed limits covering most of Douglas. This follows a vote several years ago for urban limits, island-wide, when the implications may not have been fully understood.
It is concerning that there appears to have been silence from the Constabulary. The Road Traffic Regulation Act 1985 states that 'the speed limit in a town or village district shall be 30 miles per hour,' and that 'the Department (of Infrastructure) may, after consultation with the Chief Constable, by order, increase reduce or abolish the speed limit... .'
The Act requires consultation for even a minor change of limit. Has the Chief Constable been consulted about ALL the details of the wide-ranging proposals, and what are his views? How significant are the resource implications if his officers are expected (or not?) to enforce this blanket 20 mph limit?
The view of the Constabulary would be welcome, to hopefully reassure the concerned public, particularly regarding the road safety aspects of this proposed innovation from the Department of Infrastructure.
Name and address supplied
