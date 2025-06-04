All was well in Kathleen’s world, however, when she was not confined to Base by the weather. Saturday June 2 ‘was lovely, luckily. Cynthia and I took the Electric Tramway to Laxey and spent the afternoon there on the beach. It’s only a small place, with a little bay and jetty. The sun was lovely and hot and we were able to watch a little aircraft carrier chasing up and down the coast on exercise. We had tea in Laxey – boiled eggs – then we took the tram back to Douglas. We broke our journey at Groudle Glen and explored there. It’s just a little way out of Douglas and there is a very pretty Glen with the usual river and waterfall, palm trees, lily ponds et cetera; it ultimately comes out at a little beach. Back in Douglas again, we went to the last house at the cinema to see The Strawberry Roan. This is a British picture – a tale of farming people. We also saw a short descriptive film of the Scilly Isles, which was rather interesting. I thought about going there someday for a holiday, but the islands looked much more bare and less tropical than I’d imagined. It takes 3 ½ hours to get there by sea – a shorter crossing than it is to the Isle of Man.’