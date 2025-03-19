Eighty years ago this week, it might appear from the contents of letters exchanged between the Isle of Man and home in Leicester, that Wren Kathleen Oates was more sheltered from certain aspects of the War than were her family on the Home Front. For a start, she had access to certain goods through her position in the Forces, which her family found hard to obtain, so the lack of these featured much less in her letters home, than in those she received. Yet again, she wrote about her social life, pleasant excursions away from the base and trips to the cinema. But she was only 23 years old and it was probably a relief to give light-hearted news instead of some of the flying disasters her previous letters had reported.