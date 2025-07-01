By July 1, the weather had improved. ‘This afternoon was lovely and sunny. Cynthia and I walked out to Langness point, found sheltered crannies in the rocks, stretched out in the sunshine and almost slept. I like Sunday because it’s the one day on which we get a rest from the roar of Barracuda engines!’ Her sentiment about the noise of the Barracudas was shared by many civilians. The Isle of Man Times had commented in early July 1945, ‘Many of us, when we toss about in our beds tonight, kept awake by the roar of powerful Barracuda engines, are tempted to wish these men were out of the Isle of Man and in a place not shown on the map.’ (It should be noted, however, that the newspaper then went on to conclude that ‘we pull ourselves together and ask what the breaking of our sleep is worth compared with the achievement of victory and the defeat of a desperately cruel and lustful aggressor.’)