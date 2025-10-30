However, an association with witchcraft need not be a sinister one and could be linked to strength, independence and mystery - traits we often see in cats. And in many cultures black cats are associated with good luck – a black cat appearing on your doorstep signals prosperity (a common belief in Scotland), and a black cat crossing your path signals good fortune (in England and Ireland) and giving a Welsh bride a black cat on her wedding day was thought to bring her good luck. And the French call black cats ‘money cats’ (‘chats d’argent’) in the belief that if you show a black cat respect you will be rewarded with riches.