I was interested to read of the concerns expressed in relation to alleged ‘constant loud chatter when performers were appearing at the Villa Marina recently’, which reached the floor of Tynwald.
As a regular concert attendee, I feel there is sometimes a lack of proper protocol, where people come in or go out of their seats halfway through a song.
I was once in a stadium, sat on the right-hand side of the stage, when a big guy - as soon as the act came on - stood up and blocked my view. If you want to stand up for the entire show, the best place to do so is on the floor in front of the stage!
As a boy, it was drummed into me that sweet wrappers were not to be thrown on the floor. I may be considered ‘old-fashioned’, but I would still offer to hold a door open for a lady or an older person.
But how about you - how important are manners to you? A recent survey listed the top ‘bad manner’ as interrupting or talking over others, with the reason being that it shows disrespect.
Next was ‘using your phone while someone’s talking’ - which makes others feel ignored or unimportant. How about not saying ‘please’, ‘thank you’, or ‘sorry’? Surely these are basic courtesies.
Another one many feel strongly about is littering or fly-tipping. Then there’s queue-jumping - obviously unfair and universally frustrating. Some people chew or eat loudly. One I’m not really familiar with is ‘ghosting’ (suddenly ignoring people online or in dating).
It’s also bad manners to be chronically late, as it shows disrespect for others’ time and schedules. Finally, talking loudly in public spaces or on transport - which brings us full circle to the Villa Marina concerns.
Does this list align with your concerns in relation to good manners - or the lack of them?
I can think of a few more areas that can be considered bad manners, or even worse!
I love dogs and have had canine companions all my life. With this comes real responsibility, yet we still have some people who neglect the obvious, even when there is no excuse for doing so. How about antisocial noise, which can affect neighbours and others nearby? Again, in both cases, there is legislation to cover this, but I’m not sure I’ve seen it used often - if at all.
On public transport there are notices saying not to put your feet on the seats - often ignored. The point being, there may be dirt (or worse) on your shoes, and others are entitled to expect clean seats.
Remaining on the bus, we would all give up our seat for an elderly or disabled passenger or a pregnant person - wouldn’t we? We certainly wouldn’t eat smelly or messy food on public transport!
I’m known - and told off - for sneezing loudly, but I do always cover my mouth when coughing or sneezing. Remember the old strapline: ‘Coughs and sneezes spread diseases!’
I don’t really want to listen in to loud mobile phone conversations either!
More recent rudeness issues concern mobile phones, such as posting private information about others without consent, trolling with aggressive or inflammatory language, or simply using your phone constantly during social gatherings.
The worst example, in my opinion, is seeing a group sat around a table in a restaurant - all glued to their phones!
How about if you are on a date? Talking only about yourself, or ignoring your date’s interests - that’s if you aren’t late and actually show up! Constantly checking your phone, being rude to waiters or other staff… some people even flirt with others while on a date - really?
Then there’s car courtesy. I regularly pull in to let others pass in tight situations and receive no recognition.
Tailgating, where the driver in front is keeping to the speed limit but the following driver impatiently wants to get past. Overuse of the horn - I can’t remember when I last needed to use my car horn, but for some drivers it’s used more often than their indicators!
How about not dipping headlights, or when you’ve had food in the car and just chuck the wrappers out of the window? Or parking in a place designated for those with a medical exemption?
Enough of this - I’m starting to sound rude!
---------------
Thanks to my eagle-eyed friend, Stuey Christian, who read about the Lady of Mann in my piece last week.
He rightly pointed out that she could not have been reported in the 1920s - she was only launched in 1930 after being constructed by Vickers Shipbuilding and Engineering at a cost of £249,073.
She was certificated to carry 2,873 passengers and 81 crew, with a maximum speed of 23 knots, operating on the busy Douglas to Liverpool and Douglas to Fleetwood routes.
She also served during the war alongside seven other Steam Packet vessels at Dunkirk, rescuing many servicemen. Eventually decommissioned from Steam Packet service in 1971 - that was a proud career.
---------------
Happy memories from Mike King about White City, who said: ‘Like most of my generation, White City was a magnet in the summer months. You’ll be pleased to know that Dracula survived and is safely secured in MNH’s large object store, along with a large model laughing policeman which was possibly on the go-kart track. Billy Moore and Eddie Barrow certainly enjoyed a good income from that venture.’
He went on: ‘I seem to recall there was a “gypsy” fortune teller in residence, and I am fairly sure her family still live in the island. My dad’s sister used to take us kids there for a treat in the summer, but I’m not sure if he approved!’
Mike also reminded me of the Douglas Head Hotel. He said: ‘I played for the Douglas Head darts team on a few occasions and remember a very nice landlord, Clive Ford.
‘That fisherman’s bar was such a cosy place on a winter’s evening, with the wind howling outside and a lovely fire inside. I seem to recall seeing Steve Gibbons and his band performing in the concert hall at some stage.’
David Carter was also in touch regarding Douglas Head and White City. He told me: ‘Another band that played at the Douglas Head every night in the summer was Diary, who were there in 1970. I think they were South African. Their performance was always rounded off with a spectacular version of America by The Nice (although it is originally from West Side Story, of course).’
Something I didn’t remember was an old man with a weighing machine near the former coastguard building at the foot of the walk up to the Head, just past the lifeboat station.
David said: ‘You sat on the scales and he wrote your weight on a piece of paper that was handed to you. He didn’t shout it out - presumably not to embarrass the ladies!’
Regarding White City, David remembered a small theatre where Karma the Lightning Hypnotist performed, but it burnt down - he thinks in the early 60s.
Karma moved on to larger venues, such as the old Royalty Cinema on Walpole Avenue.