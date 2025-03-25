Kathleen opted to miss Saturday evening’s cinema outing with her friends and stayed reading by the canteen fire, where she got talking with the only other girl there – a Land Girl, a member of the Women's Land Army, replacing male agricultural workers who were now at the Front. She was from southern Ireland and had been living locally for some time. ‘We had quite an interesting conversation. She’d been in the Isle of Man before the war as well as now for eight years, and she didn’t like the people at all. She found them very unfriendly on the whole.’ If this was anti-Irish sentiment, there was possibly quite as much across, but Kathleen didn’t mention this; she reported the encounter to her family without commenting. Certainly, her letters never indicated that the Manx were anything less than pleasant to deal with.