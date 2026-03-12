And there’s more ... well-known and respected TV presenter, dog trainer and welfare advocate Victoria Stilwell withdrew her support for this year’s Crufts, after more than twenty years of participation. She highlighted concerns about the culture surrounding breed competitions, describing lingering issues with how dogs are handled and prepared. She said that it was time to speak out about the ‘deep, dark underbelly’ of the dog showing world – the poor, inappropriate handling of some dogs (dogs being picked up by their tails, for example), and a determination to subject easily over stimulated dogs to a day of overwhelming stress in a busy environment. Show dogs need to have the right temperaments, and some breeds are simply not suited to showing – even attractive, ‘cute’ breeds such as miniature schnauzers and bichon frisés.