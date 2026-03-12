Every March, dog lovers and critics alike turn their attention to Crufts, widely regarded as the largest and most prestigious dog show in the world. Organised by The Kennel Club (now called The Royal Kennel Club), the four‑day event brings together thousands of dogs and their handlers to compete in a wide range of competitions — from agility, obedience and flyball to the traditional breed classes — all culminating in the coveted best in show title.
This year’s competition, which took place last weekend, sparked fresh controversy not least because the best in show winner was Bruin, a four‑year‑old Clumber spaniel who had earlier won the gundog group. Bruin’s droopy eyes and overhanging eyelids, and his heavy-set frame, have been criticised as being unhealthy – impacting on the dog’s ability to see and increasing the risk of eye infections. It certainly makes one wonder how such a ‘portly’ dog with poor eyesight can be classed as the perfect example of a working breed.
There was further controversy at this year’s competition when several dogs, including pugs, French bulldogs, and English bulldogs, which had initially been selected as best of breed, were withdrawn from further competition after failing pre‑ring veterinary checks. This process, intended to prevent dogs with serious health concerns from progressing, sparked disagreement among exhibitors and fans about transparency and consistency. But why were they allowed to compete in the first place?
And there’s more ... well-known and respected TV presenter, dog trainer and welfare advocate Victoria Stilwell withdrew her support for this year’s Crufts, after more than twenty years of participation. She highlighted concerns about the culture surrounding breed competitions, describing lingering issues with how dogs are handled and prepared. She said that it was time to speak out about the ‘deep, dark underbelly’ of the dog showing world – the poor, inappropriate handling of some dogs (dogs being picked up by their tails, for example), and a determination to subject easily over stimulated dogs to a day of overwhelming stress in a busy environment. Show dogs need to have the right temperaments, and some breeds are simply not suited to showing – even attractive, ‘cute’ breeds such as miniature schnauzers and bichon frisés.
Animal rights organisations also maintained protests outside the Crufts venue in Birmingham, asserting that promotion of certain breeds glamourises deeply unethical breeding practices, and fuels market demand for puppies from irresponsible sources.
Meanwhile, social media and online forums were abuzz with mixed reactions from viewers and exhibitors alike. Some enthusiasts celebrated the win for Bruin and other group champions, while others debated judges’ choices and whether some traits should be considered desirable at all.
Supporters of Crufts highlight positive developments. In 2026, the show hosted its first dedicated dog grooming championship, emphasising skill and technique alongside traditional competition. Events such as ‘Scruffts’ and crossbreed classes further demonstrate that exceptional canine companions are not limited to specific pedigrees.
For animal welfare organisations, the conversation ultimately returns to one question: how can the dog‑loving community celebrate dogs while ensuring that health, temperament and quality of life are never compromised by competition? Dog shows, when conducted responsibly, can highlight the extraordinary bond between humans and dogs, as well as the dedication of responsible owners.
And a responsible owner is exactly what Chilli, a lively four‑year‑old Border collie, is looking for as he waits in anticipation in our rescue kennels. Like many working breeds often seen in competitions, he requires consistent training, mental stimulation and regular exercise to thrive. Chilli’s energy and intelligence mean he flourishes when challenged with walks, games and tasks that engage both body and mind. While Crufts may celebrate performance and presentation, dogs like Chilli remind us that a loving home, enrichment and attentive care are what truly make a dog happy and healthy.