Thanks for the feedback on my piece from last week about restaurants in 1978.
I enjoyed reading about one of the most respected people in the hospitality industry, Donald Slee.
I had posed the question as to whether he was in charge at the Howstrake in that year or whether he was still at the Villiers. Donald and family were still at the Villiers before moving to the Howstrake in 1984, where they enjoyed five very happy years.
Who remembers the Clarendon Grill? There was at least one large function room, which I remember during the busy summer months was always packed and entertaining, also the ‘Clock Inn’, a smaller room but again with entertainment every night.
How about weddings and annual dinner dances? The Villiers was certainly the place to be, with an elegant staircase, a perfect backdrop for the wedding photos.
Another favourite restaurant was the ‘Swiss Chalet’ at Glen Helen.
It was in such a lovely location; one of the special assets of the Isle of Man is the public glens.
There was a 19th-century building on the site designed by James Cowle in 1876, which can be seen on many postcards, which was destroyed by fire in 1983.
The rebuilt Swiss Chalet, only one year later, won a Civic Trust Award for being a ‘fitting replacement’ that maintained the iconic aesthetic of the site.
Architecture is very much a personal thing generally, but a number of people would question whether that could be said of the Villiers replacement, which after the closure of the original sadly lay deteriorating for some considerable time.
Back to the Swiss Chalet: the building suffered a severe fire in 2020 and it is really good that at last, some six years later after extensive work, it has been leased to the Isle of Man Farm Shop Company, who are aiming to open fully in early April as ‘a farm shop and café celebrating Manx produce, people and pride’. It all sounds very exciting. Good luck with this new venture.
Who remembers ‘The Highlander’?
From the late 1800s it was a public house just down the hill from the ‘Half Way House’ in Crosby, another such establishment, both of which offered refreshments on the journey from Douglas to Peel.
Latterly, the Highlander was a cosy restaurant with a welcoming fire in a small front room before heading in for really tasty, good-quality food. Sadly, it closed in 2012 and, similar to its larger neighbour up the hill, is now a private residence.
As a young man I worked for a time for Theresa Burrows, a little unusual in those days, inasmuch as she operated a grocer’s shop, Herbert Barron’s, in Duke Street on her own account.
One of her customers was Wilson’s Restaurant, just around the corner in Victoria Street.
Many people have memories of all the roast meats displayed in the window and a chef carving whilst mouth-watering people gazed on longingly outside.
With white linen tablecloths and waitresses in crisp black-and-white uniforms, it was considered a real treat to dine at and it was a very popular spot for visitors.
I never did, but was quite often sent by Theresa to deliver to this special place.
Somewhere I was taken as a boy was the ‘Gay Heart’ at the bottom of Summerhill, and the reason it remains clear in my mind was that they served crinkle-cut chips, which were a bit of a novelty back then.
After that, Jill and Tony Quirk opened the original L’Experience French restaurant and operated it successfully for 30 years.
Another mouth-watering moment thinking of the French onion soup, a meal in itself, the delicious creamed spinach, my favourite green item in any eatery anywhere, beef bourguignon, ratatouille, minute steak with Café de Paris butter, lemon chiffon, chocolate mousse… and on top of the fabulous food, who remembers the magic tricks, the playing cards stuck on the ceiling, the posters and the accordion music?
When I was young I was friendly with the Corkhill family, who operated several amusement arcades and in particular today I recall the Playdium arcade, which stood by the turning circle at the top of Douglas Head.
Next door was a small café which sold milkshakes and ice creams.
My dad was a regular visitor and he would enjoy his ice cream wafer whilst admiring the views.
Later it became a favourite restaurant for me named ‘Foggy’s’ after the owners Terry and Cheryl Fogarty.
Specials I still remember from the 1980s include steak cooking in front of you on a red-hot stone and I loved the queenies Mornay served on a shell.
It was always very popular and had lovely views over Douglas Bay. Now the site of luxury apartments.
There was a tradition on our island for cafés in the countryside around the island.
I don’t remember the one at the Lhen or Ballanarann Farmhouse at Surby, but I certainly do remember the Sartfield Farmhouse Café, which was always really popular, particularly in the 1960s and 1970s.
It was known for high-quality, homemade, traditional food.
People reminded me of their ham salad, ham and eggs, lemon meringue pie and sherry trifle.
Always fully booked out on a Sunday, and I am told it was at Christmas as well.
Not quite in the same category, but people have happy memories of the little café at the Sound, again with fantastic views of the Calf whilst enjoying tasty crab baps, homemade soup and homemade scones.
Do you remember the steamy windows, the stacks of postcards and shells for sale and the little mushrooms outside for you to sit on and enjoy your choice? Now a modern building sits nearby, again with lovely views and homemade treats.
Another restaurant which I was reminded of was Jurgen’s.
Firstly I think of it next door to Johnny Robinson’s in Strand Street and later under the Regal Hotel on Queen’s Promenade.
People commented on the lovely homemade pepper sauces, schnitzel, queenies and bacon, the best steaks and a real popular spot for TT fans who would form an orderly queue.
How about Peter Ellenberger at the Riverside Restaurant in Laxey? Were you ever entertained as well as completely satisfied with the food? He was a talented saxophone player and after an evening in the kitchen serving up culinary delights such as rosti, my favourite fondue, lobster and great steaks, amply washed down, would take to his musical talents to finish off, often joined by other enthusiastic jazz musicians.
The late ‘Gentleman Jim Caine’ was the regular pianist at the original ‘Riverside’, now ‘Mona Lisa’.
We have welcomed many talented Italians in the hospitality sector over the years. I know I will miss some for which I apologise, so please remind me, but for starters Mario and Enzo operating ‘Ciappellis’ in Noble’s Park and then in town.
How about Carlo Bagassi, who welcomed us to the Crows Nest above the Sea Terminal and famously did a cookery programme on Manx Radio; Giovanni of La Piazza on Loch Promenade; Denis of Paparazzi fame and so many others from across the world who have brought their talents to our island.