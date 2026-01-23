The storylines drew heavily on, and were influenced by, the work of Dylan Thomas. The series was written, animated and narrated by the very talented Oliver Postgate, with artwork by Peter Firmin. Another favourite from this team was Noggin the Nog, considered a cult classic from the golden age of British children’s TV. Noggin is the simple, kind and unassuming ‘King of the North Men’ in a Viking-age setting, with various fantastic elements such as dragons, flying machines and talking birds.