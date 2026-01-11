When the storm came on in the afternoon the children were dismissed from Maughold Central School. Most of the youngsters managed to struggle home, but two girls and six boys declined to brave the fierce snowstorm and remained in school where fires were kept burning and they were sustained with tea, bread and butter and potatoes in their jackets and served up warm with butter. A stock of coal arrived and the fire made up to last the night, a thick rug brought in and a shallow well made in front of the fire with three turned down desks, with blackboards laid across for a bed. All were warm and slept soundly throughout the night. In the morning the whole place was blocked with snow, no water was to be had for breakfast, so tea was made out of melted snow, accompanied by fried potatoes and bacon. The writer noted ‘Mr Howarth, the worthy schoolmaster, and his wife, deserve the highest praise for their care of the children in their charge’.