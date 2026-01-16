A look back this week to a piece written for Manx Life in 1984 about one of my favourite treats - well after they’ve been smoked into kippers! Herring.
Who remembers the traditional Manx folk song found in a 1914 book of Manx songs, celebrating fishermen’s lives and the importance of herring, ‘The King of the Sea’?
My dad was, like many others, a fan of the salted variety, which he would store in a large pottery crock in a cupboard for winter use.
They are also mentioned in the Manx Fishermen’s Evening Hymn, which appropriately featured during the Royal National Lifeboat Association’s recent Sir William Hilary service at St George’s Church. Thanksgiving is given for ‘the silver harvest of the sea’.
The writer states the hymn is not only a recognition of the natural abundance of the island’s waters, but also an indication of the traditional importance of fishing to the Manx economy.
Writing in 1984, he states: ‘Admittedly, since these words were written there have been many economic and technological advances which have diminished the importance of fishing to the island’s economy.
‘Such change is predictable and acceptable, but it is unacceptable that the “silver harvest”, an enduring symbol of perennial security, is now sadly abused. The recent history of the Manx herring exemplifies this general trend.’
As a young man, I can remember lots of trawlers moored next to each other in Douglas, Peel and Port St Mary in particular, and hundreds of barrels stacked along the Battery Pier.
I also recall images of many workers, mostly female, at work in the herring industry. I can also clearly remember the very large factory ships moored in Douglas Bay.
Although it is difficult to assess the overall decline in the herring population, figures relating to the actual catch suggest the extent of this despoliation.
Intensive fishing of herring began in 1970 and reached a peak four years later. In that year alone, 29,697 tonnes were landed.
By 1982, according to the most recently published herring report, the catch had dwindled to a mere 4,855 tonnes. In assessing this dramatic decrease, two factors must be borne in mind.
Firstly, the 1982 figure was so low partly because of far more severe quotas in 1981. The total allowable catch fell from 9,000 tonnes in the previous year to 3,800 tonnes, which was also the quota for 1982. Clearly, the quota was exceeded.
Secondly, the figures referred to two different species of herring, Manx and Mourne, and the catch figures incorporated a far greater percentage of the Manx stock.
A 1983 government report, based on the first-hand value and weight of fish landed to processors since 1969, recorded a significant decrease in the value of herring.
In 1977, the first-hand value of herring increased by more than 300% because of the closing of the North Sea herring fishery; conversely, in 1983 it had dropped considerably. Clearly, job security in both the Manx fishing and processing industries was affected.
Overfishing was the major factor in the despoliation.
The intensive herring exploitation of the 1970s, which culminated in the closing of the North Sea herring fishery, obviously accounted for the actual depletion of stock in the North Irish Sea.
As a result of general concern about herring in all areas of sea surrounding the British Isles, the UK and Manx fishing industries agreed in 1976 to accept a vastly reduced quota of 12,000 tonnes for the North Irish Sea herring fishery.
Unfortunately, other nations participating in the fishery refused to do so.
Although the recorded catch of Éire, France and the Netherlands was far smaller than the share taken by the UK and Manx - being only 3,000 tonnes - it was nevertheless a significant inroad into an already reduced stock.
In 1977, the situation appeared to improve as a multilateral quota of 13,200 tonnes was approved; however, it was exceeded, with the total catch topping 15,000 tonnes. Whereas UK and Manx fishermen seem to have abided by their restricted limit, others did not.
It is suggested in this piece from 1984 that other factors were part of the decline in the herring fishery: undeclared fishing, diminishing stock accompanied by government restrictions, and tighter controls. Locally, there was a shift towards shell fishing.
In 1983, the combined first-hand value of scallops and queenies landed to Manx processors exceeded £2,000,000, whereas the valuation of herring was £170,934.
Here again, I must declare an interest - alongside kippers, I love queenies, as clearly do chefs who have come up with tempting recipes over the years.
Alongside this, a buoyant export market for scallops and queenies was established. (More recently, successful cooperation between the industry and government has led to positive conservation measures around our island, enabling development of juvenile stock.)
Back in 1982, the Manx Herring Fishery Report categorically stated that the prospects for 1983 and the ‘immediate future’ were not very good, and that it would be necessary to maintain strict limitations on the North Irish Sea herring until stocks built up.
Conservation measures for 1982 included the T.A.C. quota, closure of the fishery from September 18, prohibition of herring fishing in nursery areas, and a minimum size regulation.
The Marine Biological Station in Port Erin (remember that?) figured prominently in the introduction of the preservation measures. Its scientists compiled and collated the data towards determining the quota.
The piece from 1984 states, ‘As usual, history provides lessons for the future’… Back to 2026 - how relevant, in our uncertain world, are those words?
It went on to note that as far back as 1863, a government report was commissioned to investigate the herring decline since 1823.
Their findings significantly referred to contributory factors similar to those which had depleted the contemporary herring population.
Overfishing was constantly mentioned, particularly that of Manx, Irish and Cornish fishermen.
Once again, this was in contravention of protective laws, such as that restricting the fishing season until after July 5.
Consequently, too many immature fish were landed and the progenitive potential of the stock was severely threatened.
The writer stated: ‘It seems anomalous that in our age of marine biology, aircraft technology and various other scientific advances, the same situation has recurred.’
Here we are, more than 40 years on from this piece from Manx Life about herring, and I wondered how things are more recently. In a government release in 2023, it was stated that local fishermen had started to catch herring in Manx waters thanks to new UK quotas that could enable a commercially viable Manx fishery for the first time in 25 years.
The agreement between the Isle of Man and UK governments allowed Manx boats to catch up to 100 tonnes of herring in 2023, which could quadruple by 2026. I would be interested to know if this has progressed positively for the industry.
The 2023 article continued that Manx fishermen had been free to catch herring for centuries before the EU Common Fisheries Policy introduced quotas in the 1980s.
But by the time stocks had recovered, the island had been excluded - driving most fishermen to focus their efforts on scallops.
Whatever happens in the future of the fishing industry on our island, the understanding between the industry and government - in relation to the science around, in particular, conservation of stocks - remains a vital prerequisite to a successful and sustainable future.