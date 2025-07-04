The months are flying by - here we are in July already!
When I was a boy, it felt like the summer months went on forever. Down the beach or at Noble’s Park playing, or equipping our bikes to emulate our TT heroes. A piece of broken screen or a race number completed the job!
One of the great things about the 1960s and 1970s were the concerts promoted at the Palace Lido, Villa Marina Royal Hall and elsewhere.
Who remembers the cabaret shows at whatever incarnation was current at the Casino? Indeed, all the way along Douglas Promenade and at a number of out-of-town venues, there was a wide selection of live entertainment to suit all tastes.
Starting at the Villiers Hotel with its large concert room, or the Clock Inn. Downstairs was a good grill room - was it the Clarendon Grill? Operated by the late Donald Slee - without question one of the best in the hospitality business.
At that time, destinations further afield were just being discovered, and island promoters had the confidence - due to sustainable visitor numbers on top of locals - to put on lots of live entertainment. I thought I would have a look at the month of July going back in time at just some of them… Were you there?
In July 1964 at The Crescent, Susan Maughan - remember ‘Bobby’s Girl’? - and Freddie and the Dreamers performed, and I saw both. Freddie swung onto the stage on a rope before launching into his set. How can you forget his hits including ‘I’m Telling You Now’, ‘If You Gotta Make a Fool of Somebody’, and ‘You Were Made for Me’, amongst others?
One of my favourite bands at the time, The Dave Clark Five, appeared at the Royal Hall - ‘Bits and Pieces’, ‘Glad All Over’ - great tunes.
On July, 4 1965, Billy J. Kramer and the Dakotas appeared at the Villa Marina Royal Hall.
And in this month in 1966, Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich (you don’t get band names like that anymore!) and The Small Faces both appeared for dates at the Palace Lido, and The Moody Blues played at the Villa Marina. That’s one gig I would have loved to have been at — and later this year I’ll be seeing one of them: Justin Hayward.
The Palace Lido hosted Pink Floyd in 1967. What a gig that must have been!
In July 1972, Slade starred at the Lido - and they returned the same month in 1973. Another of my favourites from the glam rock era, Sweet, took to the same stage that month… It must have been a ‘Ballroom Blitz’ and a ‘Blockbuster’ of a show - sorry! They returned to the famous venue this month in 1975.
Who remembers the mighty Mott the Hoople with ‘All the Young Dudes’? They brought their show to the Lido this month in 1974.
Gillan appeared at the Lido this month in Tynwald Millennium year 1979, when, over the year, the island welcomed more than 600,000 visitors to our shores.
In the years since, during July we’ve continued to welcome entertainment of a musical variety to our venues - including, more recently, Brian Wilson (in what was hailed as a top gig from the Beach Boys frontman), legendary rockers Status Quo, Blondie, Roger Daltrey performing The Who’s rock musical Tommy, Mike and the Mechanics, Primal Scream, The Fratellis, The Human League, Suzanne Vega - I’m looking forward to seeing her again later this year - Belinda Carlisle, and more.
One act I’ve seen many times at the Palace, the Villa, M.E.N. Arena and numerous other venues is returning to the Gaiety Theatre on July 24, and I’ll be there in the second row to enjoy the great Tony Christie. I had a look and there are a few tickets left - don’t miss out! You won’t regret it… and no, I’m not his agent!
When I saw him at the M.E.N. Arena, I was sat next to a young journalist who I think felt he had drawn the short straw. I said to him, ‘Tony Christie - he’s the man who made Peter Kay famous,’ as a joke. In the glowing newspaper report the next day, the journalist used my tongue-in-cheek quote.
------------------
The Rotary Club of Douglas again hosts its ‘Mini Parish Fun Walk for Kids’ on Saturday, July 12 at St John’s Fairfield and the Arboretum, starting at 11am.
There are four classes, and entrants are advised that number collection will be available from 10am:
- Group A: 4 and 5 year olds
- Group B: 6 and 7 year olds
- Group C: 8 and 9 year olds
- Group D: 10 and 11 year olds
Over the past few years, over £100,000 has been raised for local charities by the individual young people. Registration by July 9. Full details on the Facebook page of the club.
This year’s winners of the MT Parish Walk - overall and first male, Callum Gawne, and joint second and first female, Sammy Bowden - will be at the event to meet the young people and lead them around the course.
------------------
July is traditionally a great month for events of all types for locals and visitors to enjoy - and this year is no exception.
Keep an eye out for lots of other events taking place...
------------------
I was thinking about foods - some of which have gone out of fashion and others which remain popular today. Please get in touch to share some you remember, but here’s a few to start off with:
At the buffet table, a delicacy was chunks of Manx cheddar with exotic pineapple on a stick - still a winner for me.
Not so much though… I remember the shops well… tripe - the look of it was enough to put me off. But how about you?
I remain a big fan of fondue and the various dips — but you don’t see them about so much these days. What would your favourite thing to dip in the cheese sauce be?
A favourite pudding was baked Alaska — I can’t remember when I last had some, but my mouth is watering at the thought!
A first-choice starter would always be prawn cocktail — and I have to admit to still being a fan, though I much prefer small prawns rather than king prawns.
OK - over to you!