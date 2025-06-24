Needing to return to her office job in Leicester, Dorothy returned home before her parents and visited London for the first time ever, passing through the capital on her way back from the Isle of Wight. She wrote an excited account of her brief time there between trains, as she left her suitcase in the Waterloo locker room and walked over the Thames past iconic landmarks like the Savoy, to Trafalgar Square (thinking mistakenly that she had passed the British Museum there - not knowing it was the National Gallery) and down to Westminster Abbey before collecting her bag and taking the tube to St Pancreas for a Leicester-bound train. Of note is that this account was peppered with mentions of military personnel: there were sailors in her compartment when travelling to London; in Westminster Abbey, ‘there were a good number of Americans with guides, cameras and guidebooks’ – and when she got her suitcase stuck in the closing doors of the underground train when changing lines at Leicester Square, it was a soldier who had helped her retrieve it. Over a month after VE Day, wartime roles and uniform were still very much in evidence.