Against the odds at TT 2000, Joey Dunlop took his 24th victory on the big bikes in the Duke Formula One race on the SP1 Honda.
He went on to win the 250cc Lightweight on the Bertie Payne Bitmac Honda and followed that with another start-to-finish victory in the 125cc Ultra Lightweight TT - bringing his total wins to 26 on the legendary TT Mountain Course, in the 25th year that Joey had travelled the Irish Sea to compete, and thus further assuring his place in the history of the most famous road races in the world.
We had invited UK Minister of Sport, Kate Hoey MP, to join us for TT 2000, and how appropriate that the Minister - whose family hailed from near the Dundrod Circuit - should have the honour of garlanding the 48-year-old legend who had long been acknowledged as ‘King of the Mountain’.
At the prize presentation at Summerland, it had been arranged that I would present Joey with a replica Manx Sword of State to recognise his 25 years of competing at the TT and the close links with our neighbours to the west.
His family were all on stage and, in a moment I will never forget, Joey kneeled down in front of me and I unofficially knighted him as ‘Sir Joey’.
I was invited after TT to travel to Ballymoney to join the civic reception and welcome home for ‘Yer Maun’, and we travelled on top of an open-topped bus around the crowded streets thronging with people proud of their local hero. Of course, we had to include a visit to Joey and Linda’s pub next to the railway station, where happy memories were shared.
It is still hard to imagine that, a few short weeks later, on July 2, 2000, after already winning the 750cc and 600cc races and whilst leading the 125cc race in wet conditions in an obscure race meeting in Estonia, Joey was killed instantly.
When the tragic news reached the island, in my position I was required to respond to media requests from around the world - of which there were many. It was important, in my opinion, that at the appropriate time, Joey’s second home should give due recognition, and almost immediately plans were considered.
But first, together with ‘Voice of the TT’ Peter Kneale, I travelled back to Ballymoney for the funeral. Peter had never visited before, and I am glad he was able to join me, as he was so well thought of by Joey’s family.
Six days after his death, Joey’s funeral took place at Garryduff Presbyterian Church. There is a long road to the church from where Joey lived, and all along the way, crowds estimated at in excess of 50,000 lined up to pay their respects and joined in the procession.
When we got to the church, sports ministers and other senior political figures were in attendance.
One of the special aspects of Joey’s influence in sport and his humanitarian efforts was that political differences would be put aside, and people from all communities held him in great respect. I played a small part in the service by reading the lesson.
A good friend of our Island, Bob McMillan, who had worked with Joey at Honda UK for almost 20 years, gave the eulogy, which included: ‘You know, Joey touched millions of people with his modesty, his humility, and his humanity, and I’m sure he never knew…he never knew how great a star he was.’
Special also was a beautiful poem written and read by his daughter Donna, entitled ‘Daddy’.
Back in the Isle of Man, together with a small team - including an excellent admin officer - we planned our tribute to the man who meant so much to so many on our island.
It was decided that a lap of honour for Joey would be held at the conclusion of the Manx Grand Prix on August 27, 2000, on closed roads.
The 26th milestone on the Mountain Course was renamed ‘Joey’s’ in recognition of his victories.
The total was to stand for 24 years, when the baton was passed on to his nephew Michael after taking the 2024 Supertwin Race One - an emotional occasion.
A plaque was erected immediately adjacent to that recognising Mike Hailwood by the startline, and a service of celebration of Joey’s life was held at the Villa Marina Royal Hall, using the same design of service sheet that had been used in Garryduff, modified for the Isle of Man.
One of the most special aspects of the service was a purpose-made video by Greenlight TV using the Dire Straits track ‘Brothers in Arms’ - beautifully put together with a background of our island and racing memories, and voiced over by TT legend Peter Kneale.
The lap of honour is fondly remembered by so many. It is estimated that in the region of 6,000 motorcycles took part, and when we stopped briefly at Creg-ny-Baa, it is said the parade reached back to Kirk Michael.
As a participant, the crowds around the course were as big as any Senior Race Day - in tribute to a quiet hero.
Each year, the TT Riders’ Association nominates one of its own to be president.
Joey was president-elect at the time of his tragedy. It was decided that at the annual general meeting in Birmingham in the autumn, he should still be honoured in this role. Once again, I was invited to pay tribute at the annual event. When it would usually be the recipient who would speak, I was sat with Linda and others, and I hope I did him proud.
Joey also loved the Southern 100 - an event similar to a number at the time in Ireland, north and south. He opened the Southern 100 Club headquarters in 1994 and was also a five-time Southern 100 Solo Champion.
Others from his country who were solo champions include Brian Steenson, Tom Herron, Ray McCullough, Con Law, Brian Reid, Phillip McCallen, Ryan Farquhar, Michael Dunlop, and - although Welsh by birth - long-time Irish resident Ian Lougher. This year’s event takes place between July 7-10, and I can’t wait!
In May 2001, the Joey Dunlop Memorial Garden was opened by Ballymoney Borough Council. I was invited back and, alongside others, planted a tree as part of the special place on behalf of the people of the Isle of Man. It is a mountain ash - suggested to me by the same officer who had coordinated the administration of our response — and it seems very appropriate.
There are twin bronze statues of Joey together with the iconic Honda SP1: one in the Memorial Garden and one in his second home on the Island at the Bungalow. The statue here was donated to the Island to honour Joey and to respect the connection between Ballymoney and the Isle of Man.
I had the honour, alongside Ferry Brouwer, chief executive of Arai Helmet (Europe), to unveil this permanent reminder of a modest sporting hero, humanitarian, and family man - who was more action than words.
I find it hard to believe it is 25 years ago, and it is so good that the Joey Dunlop Foundation here on our Island continues to treasure and respect his memory in ways he would have wished.