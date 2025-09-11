I recently had the opportunity to cover the ‘Sensational Seventies’ show on Manx Radio in the absence of Andy Wint.
Anyone who knows me will be aware that this decade was my favourite, and I remain a big fan.
These days I mostly follow acts on their ‘final tours’, and I have a few coming up in October in the UK.
On the day, and since, I received great feedback on the record choices, and a very regular subject of conversation has been the glory days of the Palace Lido.
It has a great history going back much further, and I thought it may be of interest this week.
The complex started with the opening of the Palace Ballroom in 1887, alongside other prominent venues such as the Derby Castle, Marina Pavilion, and Falcon Cliff.
It was part of a consortium of entertainment venues formed under the Palace and Derby Castle Company Limited, cashing in on the island’s embryonic tourist industry.
It is suggested that the ballroom was at one time the largest in Europe, built above a parquet floor on which romantic couples of several generations elegantly ‘danced the light fantastic’.
A fire damaged the roof in 1902, which required reconstruction, and again in 1920 when it was rebuilt once more.
In 1913 the Grand Coliseum Theatre, seating up to 3,500 happy holidaymakers and locals, was opened with a performance by music hall star Vesta Tilley.
Next came the Palace Opera House, which seated around 1,800 people and featured a large ‘crush hall’ that also served the ballroom.
Fast forward to the mid-20th century: the Palace Ballroom was renowned for hosting the Old Time Dance Festivals, a significant event with more than 2,000 participants, featuring notable acts such as Ivy Benson and her All Girls Band.
The event was part of the regular summer entertainment, which also included afternoon concerts and more in the gardens.
I remember seeing Ivy Benson’s band in the Villa Marina Gardens, so they were obviously kept very busy. In 1957 a ‘Theatrical Gala’ was held with more than 50 performers and five orchestras for charity. The 1960s saw ice spectaculars such as the ‘Carnival of Ice’, bringing world-class skating to the Coliseum.
As mentioned before, the Rolling Stones visited the Isle of Man in 1964 and 1965. Both concerts were at the Palace Ballroom, to sell-out audiences of ‘Stonemania’ fans.
The warm-up act in 1964 was The Falcons, featuring my old friend Bernie May. What a gig that must have been!
Given the band’s popularity, a special boat was put on for UK fans for their 1965 visit. Were you there? Do you have memories to share of the Stones, or perhaps of The Kinks in 1966?
The Rolling Stones’ set list was mostly covers, but The Kinks played some of their great music like You Really Got Me, Sunny Afternoon, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, and more.
That same year, The Small Faces and Tom Jones also appeared at the Palace Ballroom.
In 1967 there is some confusion online as to whether The Who, Cream, and Pink Floyd played the Palace Ballroom. Were you there? Did they really appear on the Isle of Man?
What is known for certain is that between 1965 and 1966 part of the site was demolished to create the Palace Hotel and Casino, which was opened by Sean Connery.
The Palace Ballroom was revamped and rebranded as the Palace Lido, just in time for all the mega bands of the 1970s to appear. I was at lots of the 1970s shows — how about you?
Slade appeared twice, in 1972 and 1973. Roxy Music performed in 1973, and Queen in 1974, just prior to worldwide success.
Interestingly, their encores consisted of rock ’n’ roll classics such as Jailhouse Rock and Shake, Rattle and Roll, with perhaps a hint of Freddie’s exuberant style, which was to be so enjoyed in the future with covers like Big Spender and Stupid Cupid.
Status Quo also headlined in 1974, already featuring favourites like Roll Over Lay Down, Don’t Waste My Time, and Caroline, along with their cover of Chuck Berry’s Bye Bye Johnny.
Mott the Hoople appeared the same year with a great set list, including Roll Away the Stone, All the Young Dudes, and All the Way from Memphis.
In 1975 star acts continued to grace the Palace Lido, including Thin Lizzy and T. Rex. I have been a big fan of T. Rex for a very long time and was so pleased to be at that gig — were you there? Hits included Jeepster, Telegram Sam (with its Isle of Man connection), Hot Love, and Get It On. For the rockers, how about AC/DC in 1976?
Part of the summer cabaret scene on the Isle of Man included regular one-nighters such as The Grumbleweeds and Frank Carson, both of whom appeared at the Palace Lido.
It was renowned for its vibrant nightlife, complete with DJs such as Bill Chrisp, Pam’s Bar with the famous four-pint jugs (which may well have contributed to the infamous sticky dance floor), as the venue’s popularity continued into the 1980s.
In 1984, thanks in no small part to Jimmy Gillespie, the hi-tech laser disco was launched, creating a modern dance space featuring the latest lighting and sound.
This no doubt contributed to the venue winning both the regional heat and the UK national title of Royal Gold Disco of the Year in 1986.
Who remembers The Hit Man and Her, the late-night TV live disco show from the Lido in 1989? Were you dancing yourself dizzy? And how about the DJs at that time? Of course, there were Stu Lowe and Mike Reynolds, both associated with Manx Radio over an extended period — Stu in particular for the Golden Oldies show on a Saturday and also as a prime daytime presenter, and Mike for Afternoon Delight, Rock Shows, and as a producer.
Then there were others, including Tony Rudd, Mark Beresford, and more. Remind me — which DJs did you like and remember?
A European boxing title bout was held in the Lido in April 1986 — yes, I was there! Essex firefighter Terry Marsh defended his European light welterweight title against Francesco Prezioso, winning on points after 12 rounds.
Do you remember the hundreds of carnival dance majorettes and twirlers who came to the island for competitions against our local troupes?
They would also participate in the Douglas Carnivals, and I remember being involved via the Tourism Department, giving out prizes. I can remember going into the Lido, and later Summerland, and the atmosphere was electric.
The Lido hosted the TT Carnival in the late 1980s, and in 1990 the Isle of Man planning committee, which I chaired at the time, registered the Palace Lido as worthy of historic or cultural significance.
However, in 1991 the owners appealed its registration, principally on the basis of upkeep costs. The appeal succeeded, and the Palace Lido was demolished in 1994, replaced by a car park. The only surviving portion is the Palace Cinema, housed within the crush hall and part of the original structure of the Opera House.