Many readers will be sick of me popping up in these pages trying out yet another plate of food, but my persistence continues.
When I heard The Queen’s on Douglas Promenade, an Okell’s pub I’ve long known for pints rather than plates, had started serving toasties and pub snacks, I knew I had to visit.
What beats a pint and a toastie at lunchtime? For me, probably nothing.
I don’t recall The Queen’s selling food before, not in all the years I’ve been old enough to enjoy a beer, so this was something new.
Even more intriguing was the bold claim shared proudly on Facebook: ‘the best toasties on the Isle of Man.’ Naturally, I had to see if that held up.
Toasties aren’t normally something I’d opt for when going our for lunch, as you can make a pretty mean one from home, but these looked good online.
Sitting opposite my mate, we went our separate ways.
He chose the Manx Three Cheese toastie, triple Cheddar with Bovril butter, a simple classic.
I opted for the 12-hour Manx pork - chunks of braised pork shoulder slathered in ‘triple Cheddar’ and topped with dill pickles with a pot of smoky mayo (£11). I passed on the pickle, happily donated to my mate, but the rest was spot on.
It’s worth noting all of this is made with Manx produce, which makes the price point feel far more reasonable.
At a time when only around 6% of food consumed on the island is thought to be locally produced, supporting Manx farmers and makers matters more than ever.
Our buzzers went quickly, and the toasties didn’t disappoint.
Skillet-toasted sourdough, crisp and golden, generous fillings, and that smoky mayo tying it together beautifully.
Everything a proper toastie should be, hot, melty, and deeply satisfying.
And the choice doesn’t stop there. The menu of skillet-toasted sandwiches is impressively varied.
The Manx Reuben (£12) comes packed with pastrami, sauerkraut, Emmental and smoky mayo.
There’s a Goat’s Cheese & Beet option (£10) with roasted beetroot, whipped goat’s cheese and walnut pesto for the vegetarians, which looks as colourful as it does hearty.
Seafood lovers can opt for the Hot Braddan Smoked Salmon Melt (£11), layered with horseradish cream and triple Cheddar.
Meanwhile, the Ham & Manx Cheese toastie (£9) uses slow-cooked ham and a dab of Bovril butter for extra depth. A proper toastie classic.
Each one arrives on buttered sourdough, skillet toasted until the crust crackles, and, in true pub snack fashion, accompanied by a dill pickle.
Beyond the food, The Queen’s remains one of Douglas’s best-loved pubs.
It has a reputation for a well-kept pint of Okell’s, a good pool table, and the kind of relaxed, no-frills atmosphere that makes you want to linger.
Adding food to the mix feels like the natural next step, giving regulars more reason to drop in and visitors another excuse to see what makes this Promenade institution tick.
The Queen’s proudly says it has been ‘charming locals and visitors alike since at least 1854.’ After my recent visit, I can confirm: it charmed me too.