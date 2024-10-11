We are fortunate to live on a lovely island.
Who remembers the Young and Rubicam advertising agency images looking over towards Baldwin from Windy Corner?
They were stunning, and the agency was marketing one of the real strengths of our island - its natural beauty.
Unfortunately, at that time, some aspects of our offering did not meet what was being promoted.
Who also remembers the clear statement in Phillip Caley’s field, looking down from the Mountain Road: ‘Thanks for choosing Manx!’
The natural beauty and our quality agricultural products don’t just appear like magic; they are, in no small part, down to the dedication of our farmers who maintain this special feature of our island that those of us who live in towns venture out to enjoy.
Countryside care is much more than a current ‘buzzword’; it is a way of life for those involved on a day-to-day basis.
As stated here previously, one of the things I most enjoy is walking in the countryside - our glens and our beaches - most days with Rosie and Ted, my two wire-haired fox terrier friends.
Recently, on a bright, crisp autumn afternoon, we walked along the East Baldwin Road, with the sunlight breaking through the tree cover all the way to St Luke's Church adjacent to the Millennium Way, where we stopped to enjoy the peace and tranquillity for a while.
It is in such a beautiful location, with views of fields and distant hills, and the occasional raptor overhead searching for food.
I take time to look around such places and read the headstones of some people I knew who now rest there.
After a while, we ventured down to the reservoir and followed the road to West Baldwin.
Well done to whoever placed the signs ‘Slow down…hedgehog area’.
Like all wildlife that shares our island and world, they deserve our respect and recognition that they move quite slowly, and drivers should adjust their driving accordingly.
Farming is not a nine-to-five occupation; it is a way of life, and it requires dedication and care for land and stock.
We should also think of the conditions in which farming is carried out during the winter days or at lambing time. Every day of the year, the care of livestock requires those involved to be available at whatever time they are needed.
Farming also produces ‘countryside characters!’
My friend Graham Crowe falls into this category, and I recently caught up with him. Last year, I wrote about various Manx characters and intend to do so again, so I thought I would start off with him…
Graham has lived at East Baldwin all of his life, spending the first 68 years at Ballachrink Farm, and now, in retirement, at Renscault Farm.
He attended Braddan Primary School, then Ballakermeen and St Ninian’s, followed by a year at agricultural college in Yorkshire.
Subsequently, his children and now some grandchildren have also attended Braddan.
In the 1950s and 1960s, when Graham was a pupil, Braddan was classified as a country school, and it was a very rare event if a car pulled up outside, as most pupils either walked or took the bus.
He said: ‘The school now sits on one of the island’s busiest roads, and the car park is chaotic at drop-off and pick-up times.
‘The subsequent years have seen the central part of Braddan parish change beyond recognition, with residential and industrial development, and the building of “all-island” facilities, with much more of the same to come.’
With elder sister Linda, who is married to a former GP of mine who was one of the very best, Frank Harding, and younger brother Nigel, who sadly passed away last year, they spent a lot of their childhood time in the company of cousins and extended family on both sides. (And this is where things sound very ‘Manx’!) Farghers, Gellings, Lambdens and Crowes provided lifelong friends as well as relatives.
Graham feels very fortunate that his three adult ‘children’, Neil, Hayley and Steven, all live and work in the island relatively close by, and there are now six grandchildren to add another welcome dimension to life.
Outside the farm and family, Graham’s main interests have been in sport, music, and various agricultural organisations.
He played hockey for Vikings HC for 50 seasons and represented the island in men’s and mixed teams.
He is a life member of both his club and the Manx Hockey Association.
He still follows hockey closely and supports family members playing, though he admits he is not a good spectator if the teams are losing.
Son Neil has recently taken on the role of island men’s team coach.
Graham has won three Cleveland medals in 1986, 1989, and 1991, and also the Blackpool and Southport festivals (a long time ago, he says!).
Although he still competes in the Guild regularly with some success, he has been more involved recently in musical theatre with Douglas Choral Union and Taylorian and their professional-standard productions.
However, he considers his ‘career’ highlights to be singing challenging solo roles in classical works such as Elijah and Carmina Burana in the wonderful Villa Marina Royal Hall with the Choral Society and Symphony Orchestra.
Graham’s late cousins, Phillip Gelling, who won the Cleveland medal in 1966 and went on to be a professional singer, and Marilyn Cannell (née Fargher), a wonderful accompanist, were a great help and influence in his music.
Back in the day, Graham enjoyed some great times with Central Young Farmers, competing in events such as ‘It’s a Knockout’, tug of wars, public speaking, stock judging, sheep shearing, and of course the hugely popular (even with most politicians! … You haven’t made it until you get a mention!) Young Farmers concert, which grew over the years from Baldrine Hall for one night to packing out the Gaiety over three nights now.
He had a five-year term as president of the Manx National Farmers Union from 1989 to 1994, which took him to places such as Brussels, representing the industry.
For many years, Graham commented on the Supreme Championship at the Royal Manx Show in tandem with his friend and colleague, the late great Manxman John Kennaugh.
As a producer of beef and lamb for more than 50 years, Graham has taken a very keen interest in the meat plant and has been involved on the board as a director and chair at various times over the years.
He considers this to be a vital facility and acknowledges that it still has significant challenges ahead to secure its future.
Graham is proud to have been the founding chairman in 1996 of the Isle of Man Agricultural Benevolent Trust, a small charity that operates very confidentially, relying completely on volunteers, providing financial assistance to individuals and their families in the agricultural and associated sectors who may have suffered from accidents or illness.
This important charity has really brought out the best in the rural community, which has been highly supportive of any fundraising events that are held.
Graham has produced several ‘Countryside Characters’ variety concerts over the years at the Gaiety to raise funds and the profile of the Trust, and plans another such spectacular next year.